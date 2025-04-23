Directors roll up their sleeves for community garden project in Bosham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Directors from a local housebuilder dug deep for the community as they swapped their desks for spades in a hands-on day of volunteering in Bosham.

The team of six directors from Barratt David Wilson Homes’ Southampton division, which is currently building the Highgrove development on Main Road, spent the day at St Nicholas Hall in Bosham to clear the back garden area.

Expert landscaper Jake Smith from JS Landscapes, who has previously worked on a number of Barratt’s community projects, worked with the team to clear overgrowth, lay new turf and install raised planters, turning the space into a safe and usable outdoor area for the whole community to enjoy.

This was more than just a day out for the team of directors, it was about leading from the front and supporting local communities. Volunteering is a key part of Barratt’s company ethos and every employee is encouraged to volunteer in their community, with two fully paid days each year to do just that.

Tammy Bishop, Sales Director at Barratt David Wilson Homes who took part in the project, said: “It was a fantastic day, and great to see the team come together to give back. Giving back is a big part of life at Barratt and showing that community spirit starts at the top. we’re proud to have played a part in providing a space to the local residents of Bosham to enjoy for many years to come.”

Sue Lambert, Caretaker at St Nicholas Church and organiser of the project added: “This space will make a huge difference to the groups and children who use the hall every week. We’re incredibly grateful to Barratt David Wilson Homes for their time and generosity.”