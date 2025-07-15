Disability Open Day at K2 Crawley 'most successful ever'

This year's Disability Open Day at K2 Crawley was enjoyed by more than 166 young people and their families.

Managed by Everyone Active in partnership with Crawley Borough Council, and thanks to funding from shortbreaks for disabled children and young people, the leisure centre saw over 60 families take advantage of the wide range of free and accessible activities on offer – showcasing its drive to offer inclusive facilities for everyone.

Visitors of all ages and abilities enjoyed activities such as trampolining, climbing, badminton, table tennis, swimming, DJ workshops, inflatables and soft play, football fun factory, multisports and Wheels for Wellbeing cycling.

Disability fun day at K2 Crawley

A participant said: “Everyone was very friendly. It was so nice to be in a non-judgemental environment. The event was amazing - we need to see this more often! Myself and my child have had a great time and felt so included. There were lots of activities that were less structured, which worked really well for us. Couldn’t recommend the event highly enough!”

Jon Hodgson, Contract Manager at Everyone Active, said: “This year’s Disability Open Day was our most successful to date, and we’re thrilled by the overwhelmingly positive response from the local community who participated.

“Our goal is to eliminate barriers to physical activity and make a meaningful impact in supporting families with disabilities. This event represents another important milestone in demonstrating our commitment to inclusion and community support.”

Councillor Chris Mullins, Cabinet member for Leisure and Wellbeing at Crawley Borough Council, said: “The success of this year’s Disability Open Day at K2 Crawley reflects our ongoing commitment to promoting inclusivity in sport. It was great to hear to that so many families were able to engage with the wide range of accessible activities on offer. We are proud to support initiatives that break down barriers and ensure that everyone can participate in sport.”

Please visit the website here for more information: https://www.everyoneactive.com/centre/k2-crawley/