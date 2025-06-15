Discover Brandy Hole Copse, Chichester’s only designated Local Nature Reserve

On Wednesday 25th June, visitors are invited to Brandy Hole Copse to explore the life of the Copse. The Day of Discovery is a series of walks and activities, organised by the Friends of Brandy Hole Copse as part of the Festival of Chichester.

The Programme includes an early morning bird walk, green sketching, a history walk, pond dipping and evening strolls. Sussex Wildlife Trust will be running a BioBlitz, focused on visitors finding and identifying as many species as possible in the Copse over two 2-hour sessions, no matter one’s knowledge or experience. (The techniques used can be applied elsewhere, and the Trust will show how to submit records of findings for maximum impact.)

Information about the day can be found at https://www.treesinchi.org/discover-brandy-hole-copse , with booking information at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/friends-of-brandy-hole-copse or https://www.wildcrayon.co.uk/upcomingworkshops/p/brandy-hole-june25 (for green sketching). For anyone who’d rather explore by themselves, Friends’ volunteers will be based at the Centurion Way entrances from about 9am to 5pm offering inspiration for different ways of looking at our surroundings and fielding questions. How to find the Copse is included in the event information online.

The Friends of Brandy Hole Copse was formed by volunteers with the Brandy Hole Copse Conservation Group, whose efforts led to the Copse being designated as a Local Nature Reserve in 2002. BHCCG brought Councils, landowners and practical volunteering together after the devastation of the 1987 storm, creating defined paths and digging 2 new ponds. The Friends continues to promote conservation and biodiversity in the Copse and its immediate surroundings, including through encouraging volunteers to help care for the Copse. Professionals supporting the Day of Discovery include officers from Chichester District Council, Wild Crayon, Sussex Wildlife Trust and Western Sussex Rivers Trust.