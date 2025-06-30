Discover community orchards at Oaklands Park

Just behind the Chichester Festival Theatre is a very unusual group of trees – an orchard of apples, pears, plums and rare Sussex apple varieties. This first modern community orchard in the city was planted in 2011 by Transition Town Chichester.

By Paula Chatfield

On Tuesday July 15, as part of the Festival of Chichester, the orchard will be hosting activities, mini tours and information stands to promote the value of Community Orchards and showcase this orchard as one of the city’s hidden jewels.

We know of at least 21 community orchards in the Chichester district and you can pick up a map at the event to find out the ones that lie near you. Chichester District Council has put together the information and is keen to encourage more communities to join in. Council representatives will be on hand to answer your questions.

Volunteers with Transition Town Chichester thinning baby apples recently to encourage bigger, better fruit

Transition Town Chichester will discuss why the orchard has been tucked into the green space that lies behind the theatre, who looks after it, how they do that and how you can make the most of it. They and Chichester District Council can also help with information about setting up your own community orchard, how to decide which fruit to plant, how to get it planted and where to source the trees.

You’ll also be able to join in with a BioBlitz, led by Sussex Wildlife Trust. This is a fun way to learn more about the wildlife, including birds, insects and plants, that lives and flourishes in the area and how to recognise them for yourself. Discover how the orchard’s meadow, planted in 2022 thanks to Chichester Festival Theatre, and the recently established hedgerow are part of what makes it such a rich wildlife habitat, providing food and shelter.

Guided short tours of the orchard itself will look at the different types of trees, rootstocks and sizes. There will also be information from the three National Collection Holders of Sussex apple cultivars on local apple varieties, what they taste like and how you can grow them. The Collections are the Hurst Meadows Heritage Orchard at Hurstpierpoint & Sayers Common; Stanmer Park, near Brighton; and at the base of the South Downs.

Plant Health will be manning a stall to discuss the importance of biosecurity and how you can keep an eye out for pests and diseases that they’re concerned about – and so protect your local environment. Chichester Tree Wardens, who are helping to run the event, will also be there to answer any questions about the work they do and how they’ve been helping community orchards.

There will be something for everyone, volunteer Tree Warden and co-organiser, Paula Chatfield, explains: “Whether you’re curious about the Oaklands Park Community Orchard in particular; community orchards in general; are wondering about planting your own fruit trees; enjoy eating, or cooking with, orchard fruit; or are simply fascinated by our natural world, our Discover Community Orchards event aims to inform and inspire. Thanks to bands of volunteer helpers and the environmental work carried out by organisations here, Chichester has so much to offer those who cherish green spaces. We’d love you to celebrate it with us.”

In future, surely, no trip to the Festival Theatre will be complete without taking a short stroll to visit the site of something truly special.

For more information: www.treesinchi.org/discover-community-orchards-2025

Discover Community Orchards: 10am-3pm

If you’re interested in coming along we’d love to hear from you at: [email protected]

There is a café at the Chichester Festival Theatre; toilet facilities are also available