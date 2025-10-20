Discover Hailsham: Guidebook available for residents and visitors

Hailsham Town Council has published a special guidebook designed to help both visitors and residents explore and learn more about the town and its surrounding areas.

The 'Hailsham Town Guide & Map' provides a concise history of Hailsham alongside practical information about local public services, schools, health facilities and housing. It also explains the roles and responsibilities of the town, district and county councils, and highlights the town's sporting and recreational facilities, entertainment venues, events and annual festivities - making it an invaluable resource for anyone considering moving to Hailsham or simply wishing to get to know the town better.

In addition, the publication includes a directory of local services, key contact details and a detailed road map of the town, with a separate map showcasing the different parish wards.

Copies of the guidebook are available from the Hailsham Town Council Offices in Market Street free of charge, although a donation to cover the cost of printing is welcomed.

Cllr Anne Marie Ricketts, Chair of the Town Council's Communities Committee, said: "This guide has been produced with both residents and visitors to Hailsham in mind. As a historic market town, Hailsham attracts many people wishing to learn more about its past, and the guide serves as an ideal starting point. It is also a practical reference for anyone interested in what Hailsham has to offer in terms of leisure and recreation, public services and amenities. Whatever you use the guide for, we hope you find it both informative and helpful."

She added: "Hailsham is, geographically, the largest inland settlement in East Sussex. Yet, while the town is undoubtedly moving with the times, it still retains its unique character as a traditional market town. There is far more to Hailsham than shopping alone. You can enjoy a walk along the Cuckoo Trail, explore the open spaces of the Hailsham Country Park or the historic Common Pond site, take part in sport at one of our recreation grounds, or relax with a drink and meal in one of the many charming local pubs, restaurants or cafes."

"Further information about what Hailsham has to offer is available on the Town Council website or at the Town Council offices, including details of council officers, local councillors, council facilities, current news and upcoming events."