Discover pre-loved treasures as Raystede opens a new charity shop in Langney Shopping Centre, Eastbourne
All proceeds from the shop, which is now the charity’s fifth in East Sussex, will go towards helping the animals in Raystede’s care. The new shop will stock a wide variety of clothes for adults and children. There is also a range of accessories, homeware, toys, books, bric-a-brac and much more.
The shop will be open Monday – Saturday, 9am – 4.45pm and 10am – 4pm on Sundays, fully accessible, there is plenty of free parking available too.
Commenting on the opening, shop manager Karen Wood, said: “We’re excited to be opening our new shop in the Langney Shopping Centre and look forward to welcoming both animal lovers and bargain lovers alike!
“Giving pre-loved items a second life allows us to help even more animals find their forever homes. We’d love to receive donations of unwanted, good-quality items—your generosity makes a real difference.”
Raystede is also keen to hear from anyone that would like to volunteer their time and help in the shop as there are a range of volunteering roles available too.
Aside from the charity shop at Raystede in Ringmer, the charity also has three other thriving shops in Lewes, Uckfield and Hailsham.
To find out more about the new charity shop in Langney Shopping Centre, Eastbourne and the volunteering roles available, visit - raystede.org/shop/langney-eastbourne-shop/