Discover the greyhounds of Brighton: a place of hope for retired racers

Located in the peaceful countryside of Twineham, West Sussex, the Brighton Retired Greyhound Trust has been providing greyhounds with a second chance at life since March 2005. This special haven cares for around 29 dogs at any given time, offering them a safe, loving environment until they find their forever homes.

The team at the Brighton Retired Greyhound Trust is dedicated to providing the best possible care for each greyhound. The dogs enjoy daily outings in two spacious fields and are regularly walked along local bridleways by trusted dog walkers. Whenever possible, the dogs are housed in pairs, promoting companionship and comfort during their stay.

Why Choose a Greyhound?

Although greyhounds are often misunderstood, those lucky enough to share their lives with one know just how special these dogs are. Despite their background as racing athletes, greyhounds are:

Big smiles, waggy tails, and endless love—Trixie is all about fun!

Gentle and adaptable: Ideal family pets for all ages, greyhounds are easy-going, affectionate companions.

Lazy couch potatoes: They require just two short walks a day, although they'll happily join longer outings when invited.

Great with other pets: When rehomed responsibly, greyhounds can live harmoniously with other animals, including cats.

Addictive: Once you’ve had a greyhound, you’ll never want to be without one.

Meet the Greyhounds Waiting for a Home

At the Brighton Retired Greyhound Trust, the team works tirelessly to match each greyhound with the right family. Here’s a look at a few of the dogs currently in their care:

Spendy (F) – A calm and loving 5-year-old, Spendy has gentle eyes that seem to ask for a new home. Quiet and easy-going, she’s clean in her kennel and would be a perfect companion.

Crystal (F) – A playful 5-year-old with a cheeky streak, Crystal has recovered from a leg injury. She’s looking for a home without stairs, perfect for someone who enjoys short strolls or has a secure garden.

Ozzy (M) – At 3 years old, Ozzy is a bit shy but warms up quickly. With his sweet face and friendly nature, Ozzy is ready to find a patient and understanding home.

Sara (F) – A laid-back 5-year-old, Sara has a big heart and is always eager to eat. She's ready to settle into her forever home.

With her elegant looks and loving nature, Sara is ready to steal your heart!

The Homing Process: Finding the Right Greyhound for You

Adopting a greyhound is a rewarding experience, and the team at the Brighton Retired Greyhound Trust is here to guide you through the process:

Meet Your Potential Greyhound – After reviewing the available dogs, you can call to arrange a visit. The team will ask a few questions to ensure the right match for your home and lifestyle.

Home Visit – If you find the right greyhound, a home check will be scheduled to ensure your living environment is safe, including a garden fence that is at least 6ft tall.

Adoption Pack – Upon adoption, you’ll receive a collar, lead, muzzle, and coat for your first walk, along with 5 weeks of complimentary insurance and ongoing support from the team.

Why Adopt a Greyhound?

The greyhounds cared for by the Brighton Retired Greyhound Trust are among the most wonderful pets, and the team is dedicated to helping them find loving homes. Adopting a greyhound is about more than simply bringing a dog into your life – it’s about forming a deep bond with a breed that is both loving and adaptable.

Whether you're a first-time adopter or an experienced greyhound owner, the team at the Brighton Retired Greyhound Trust is here to offer advice, guidance, and reassurance as you welcome a new best friend into your home. For more information on adopting one of these special dogs, contact the team at 07704982140.