Discover the heart of community cooking: kitchen facilities available at Hellingly Community Hub

Hellingly Community Hub is proud to offer fully equipped, modern kitchen facilities available for public hire providing the perfect space for local residents, community groups, and small businesses to cook, connect, and create.

Whether you’re running a cookery class, preparing food for an event, or simply need a professional space to batch cook for your small business, the kitchen at Hellingly Community Hub is designed to support a wide range of needs.

Key Benefits:

Great Kitchen Facilities: The kitchen is fully fitted with ovens, hobs, refrigeration, prep space, and cleaning stations, ideal for both personal and professional use.

Affordable & Accessible: Competitive hourly hire rates make it accessible for startups, charities, and community-led projects.

Perfect for Events: Combine kitchen use with the hub’s meeting rooms or main hall for seamless event hosting.

Food Business Friendly: Suitable for caterers, bakers, and food-based entrepreneurs needing a licensed, hygienic prep space.

Community-Centred: Located in the heart of Hellingly, the hub provides a welcoming, inclusive environment for all.

“Whether you’re cooking for a fundraiser, testing out a new food business idea, or just need extra space for a big family event, our kitchen is here to support you,” says Claire Kirby, Hub Co-ordinator at Hellingly Community Hub.

Booking Open

To learn more or to book the kitchen facilities, visit www.hellingly-pc.gov.uk/community-hub or contact 01323 449415 [email protected].

About Hellingly Community Hub:

Hellingly Community Hub Kitchen

Hellingly Community Hub is a multi-use venue serving the local area with spaces for hire, events, and activities for all ages. The Hub exists to foster community connection, creativity, and support for local residents and organisations.