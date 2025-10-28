Discovering delights of Jane Austen as Emma heads to Chichester

Rose Quentin admits she came to Jane Austen very late but she is loving it now as she heads to Chichester Festival Theatre in a new production of Austen’s comedy of manners, Emma (Tuesday-Saturday, November 4-8).

“I had never read any of her books until I got started with this. I've now read Emma and I've now read Pride and Prejudice and I just love it, and I feel that I can see why people have loved her books for so long.

“I just didn't do it at school. We did lots of American literature, Of Mice and Men and things like that and it just never gripped me but it it's so lovely to be doing it now and our production is so funny. It's great to see now why people love her books so much. Our production is just so heart-warming and so humorous and hopefully people are having a great time watching it!”

The piece is the tale of the beautiful, high-spirited Emma Woodhouse who is determined that she will never marry but loves to meddle in her friends’ and neighbours’ relationships. When her confidante and former governess, Miss Taylor weds her fiancé Mr Weston, Emma, having introduced the couple, takes credit for the marriage and decides that a future in matchmaking lies ahead of her…

Rose Quentin (pic by Simon Annand)

For the company, it is great to be taking it out on the road after starting the tour in Bath at the time of the Jane Austen Festival which inevitably saw plenty of people dressed in bonnets. Next stop is Chichester, a place where Rose has performed before, in Mrs Warren’s Profession – the place in fact where she first performed on stage with her mother Caroline. It was a pretty traumatic week, though: “My mum got Covid and her understudy got Covid. But it was a great show. It was such a wonderful play. I loved it. You sort of forget that you're working with your mother but first of all I am just aware what a wonderful actress she is. It is quite a hard play as well. We were shouting at each other on stage telling each other how much we hated each other!”

By an odd coincidence, Caroline will be at Chichester Festival Theatre the week after Emma, in The Seagull, but the good news is that Caroline will get to see Rose – and indeed Emma – on the Saturday night.

“It is so beautiful, just such a beautiful production. It's great to wear the costumes every night. The fabrics are so beautiful and you just put them on and you are in that world. it is lovely.

“Emma was her last book and I think the book is her definitive style. And Emma is such an interesting character. She is obsessed with matchmaking and when Ryan, our writer, was working on it he was watching a lot of Love Island. He was fascinated by how we are still fascinated by what other people's relationships are and he was wondering why it is so prevalent online and on television. I think people just can't get enough of other people and being gossipy. We are so obsessed with social media… and in a way Emma was pioneering that kind of stuff with her interest in match-making!

“She starts off saying that she would never marry. She's dead against it. Jane Austen said that she was going to write a heroine that no one would much like. Emma is very spoiled and bratty but actually she is also charming and beautiful. You don't really know how to feel about her.

“And my character is a bit similar. I am playing a character who is always trying to one-up on people. She is not from the same old money as Emma is. She comes from new money and it's about class and about the way people go about things.”