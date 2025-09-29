Distinguished Gentleman's Drive returns to Sussex
Open to owners of pre-1985 classic vehicles, the Drive invites participants to don their finest attire and take to the roads in support of prostate cancer research and men’s mental health. Last year, the UK events raised over £450,000, contributing to the Distinguished Gentleman’s Fund, which has now raised more than £30 million globally since 2016. These funds help Movember deliver life-changing programmes that improve and save men’s lives.
Funding from the DGD has supported groundbreaking international prostate cancer research, innovative treatments, and grants for communities often overlooked. It has also backed pioneering mental health initiatives, from men’s clubs and community support programmes, to veteran and first responder initiatives, and even projects in gaming and esports. These are all designed to help men lead healthier, longer, and more connected lives.
“The Distinguished Gentleman’s Drive has become an incredible force for good,” says Dan Cooper, Global Director of Innovation at Movember. “Together with this passionate global motoring community, we’re sparking conversations that break stigma, raising life-changing funds, and encouraging men everywhere to take action when it comes to their health.”
Mark Hawwa, Founder and Director of The Distinguished Gentleman’s Drive, adds: “Five years in, the Drive is more than just an event, it’s a worldwide movement of style, compassion, and purpose. Every driver who takes part is helping us to changethe face of men’s health. If you own a classic car 40 years or older, this is your chance to join a global community making an extraordinary difference.”
This September, drivers across the UK, from London to Edinburgh, Manchester to Bristol, will take to the roads in their sharpest suits and finest classic cars. Each local Drive unites communities around a shared passion for motoring and a commitment to saving men’s lives.
To register, donate, or learn more about The Distinguished Gentleman’s Drive, visit gentlemansdrive.com.
The Distinguished Gentleman’s Drives – UK:
- Bury St Edmunds
- Colchester
- Derbyshire
- Dover
- Gaydon
- Harrogate
- Holmfirth
- Isle of Wight
- London
- Morecambe
- Oxford
- Selsey
- Southampton
- Stratford upon Avon
- Surrey
- Winchester
About Movember:
Twenty-two years ago in Melbourne, Australia, a bold idea sparked a global movement that has changed the face of men’s health. Known as Movember, the movement has united people worldwide, encouraging critical conversations, raising vital funds, and breaking the silence around men’s health issues.
Since 2003, Movember has funded over £1 billion for men’s health, supporting more than 1,300 projects globally, from pioneering biomedical research to large-scale prostate cancer registries. Mental health and suicide prevention have been central to Movember’s work since 2006, fostering early recognition of mental health issues and creating innovative programmes to help men get support.
Movember continues to fund research, treatments, and initiatives promoting healthy behaviours, while advocating for inclusive healthcare that meets the unique needs of men and gender-diverse individuals. By improving men’s health, Movember also benefits families, communities, and society as a whole.
Learn more at uk.movember.com.
About The Distinguished Gentleman’s Drive:
The Distinguished Gentleman’s Drive is an international annual event uniting classic car enthusiasts to raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health. Drivers of vehicles 40 years or older dress in dapper style and fundraise for a shared cause, creating a unique celebration of motoring and philanthropy.
Since launching in 2021, the UK events have grown into a global movement combining style, compassion, and action, building on the success of the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, which has been running since 2012.