Ditchling Mummers charity donation to hospice
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
We are very pleased to be able to continue our support for the Hospice, which has now spanned seventeen years.
This year’s mummers play will be our 40th consecutive performance and we have always been ably supported by Ditchling Morris, who are celebrating their 40th anniversary this year. We would like to thank all of our supporters who come to watch us and donate so generously, as well as Harveys Brewery and the White Horse Inn, Ditchling for their continued support.
Finally, thanks to Ditchling Museum of Art and Craft for allowing us to stage the play in their car park.
Glynis Riddle