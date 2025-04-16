Ditchling Mummers charity donation to hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On Thursday 10th April representatives of Ditchling Mummers and Ditchling Morris presented a cheque for £4,000 to St. Peter and St. James Hospice, raised from their 2024 Boxing Day event.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We are very pleased to be able to continue our support for the Hospice, which has now spanned seventeen years.

This year’s mummers play will be our 40th consecutive performance and we have always been ably supported by Ditchling Morris, who are celebrating their 40th anniversary this year. We would like to thank all of our supporters who come to watch us and donate so generously, as well as Harveys Brewery and the White Horse Inn, Ditchling for their continued support.

Finally, thanks to Ditchling Museum of Art and Craft for allowing us to stage the play in their car park.

Glynis Riddle