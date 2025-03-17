Dizzy Ducklings preschool children brings joy to others in Bognor Regis

On Saturday 15th March some of the children from Dizzy Ducklings preschool visited the residence of Woodbine Manor in Upper Bognor Road .

Joy was had for all with the youngest child right up to one resident who is 102 years old! Singing and dancing to their favourite songs which included many traditional nursery rhythms which everyone could relate to from days gone by. Big smiles were seen all around as it was such a joyous morning.

The manager of Dizzy Ducklings preschool was Mrs Clapp was so proud of the children who joined us for this visit. We look forward to returning soon.

