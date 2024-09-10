Do you know a child who would like to be a Squirrel?

Squirrel Drey (for 4 to 6 year olds) to open

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Do you know of a boy or girl aged 4 to 5 who would like to be a Squirrel?

Squirrels are the newest and youngest section of Scouts. Squirrels can achieve anything they set their minds to, and they have lots of fun along the way. The sessions (which normally last for one hour) are a brilliant opportunity for children to take their first step into being part of Scouts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sessions will be normally have a song, a story, some games and activities. The activities might range from toasting a marshmallow to making a fruit kebab, doing a science experiment or planting some bulbs. Some of the badges the children can earn include, be active, brilliant builder, exciting experiments, get creative, let it grow, local superhero and super chef.

It's great fun being a Squirrel.

The 1st Pevensey Scout Group are looking to open a Squirrel Drey in the near future. If you know of a child who might be interested in joining, please email [email protected]

The Group are looking for volunteers to help with the Drey. If you would like to volunteer to help with the children, do some admin, shopping or IT, please let Kim know.

Eden (aged 4) said: “I love going to Squirrels as I meet my friends and we have lots of fun”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adult volunteer Nigel said: “As a volunteer, you will make new friends, share interests and experience, and make a difference to people’s lives.”

He added: “Seeing a child achieve something whether it’s making a fruit kebab or doing a science experiment, will always bring a smile to your face. Volunteering gives you a sense of purpose and a great deal of pride and satisfaction.”