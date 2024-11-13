Do your Christmas shopping with Age UK and help change the lives of lonely older people

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With Christmas approaching the Age UK shop in Polegate is encouraging locals to pop in to pick up a festive bargain. From presents for even the hardest-to-please recipient to party outfits and accessories, the Age UK Polegate shop has a range of items to help make the holidays extra special this year.

Age UK shops offer a wide range of pre-loved items, all of which are sold on to be loved again, raising funds for the Charity’s work, which includes tackling loneliness amongst older people.

Feelings of loneliness and social isolation can become more common as people get older due to bereavement, health issues or financial challenges. Last year, Age UK found that nearly 1.4 million of those 65 and over said they felt more isolated at Christmas than any other time of the year[i].

That’s why Age UK has launched a new Christmas campaign, Together, we’re not alone, to raise awareness of loneliness amongst older people, as well as much-needed funds for the Charity’s support services, which include its Telephone Friendship Service, The Silver Line Helpline and Advice Line. Age UK offers a vital lifeline to older people who often have no one else to turn to, providing friendship, support and advice to older people experiencing loneliness at Christmas and throughout the year.

Rachael, Manager at the Age UK Polegate shop, said: “We’re excited for Christmas and have a wide range of clothes, toys, books and other items that could make individual gifts for family and friends. Not only will you be picking up a bargain, you’ll also be helping Age UK raise funds to continue supporting lonely older people. Please pop in and support the Charity this Christmas so that we can help change the lives of older people and show them that together, we’re not alone.”

As well as shopping at the Age UK Polegate shop people can also purchase one of the Charity’s Mystery Boxes, available from its eBay page. With prices starting at just £14.99 the Mystery Boxes contain a mix of new products donated by corporate supporters including branded clothing, fitness products, tech items, high value toys and beauty products. Boxes will be themed by the items inside including Beauty, Kids, Homeware, Tech and Fitness and money raised will go towards the Charity’s work supporting older people. To purchase a Mystery Box visit www.ebay.co.uk/ageuk

The Age UK Polegate shop is also asking the public to donate any unwanted, quality items that they no longer need. When donating people can make their donations worth an extra 25% for the Charity by signing up to Gift Aid. Simply filling out a basic form when dropping off donations means Age UK will receive an extra 25p from the government for every £1 that is raised from donated goods

Age UK shops are reliant on the support of volunteers and are looking for people to join shop teams across the country. To find out more about Age UK’s shops and how you can help, please visit Charity Shop Volunteering | Age UK

Age UK has over 250 shops across England and Wales. To find your nearest Age UK shop visit: www.ageuk.org.uk/shops. Shoppers can also pick up items via Age UK’s eBay page www.ebay.co.uk/ageuk.