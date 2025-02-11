Dog Groomer Caroline shines on 'Oh My Dog!' podcast with Jack Dee & Seann Walsh

The world of dog lovers has a new name to celebrate! Caroline Donoghue, a loved local dog grooming expert, recently made a special appearance on the hit podcast Oh My Dog! hosted by comedians Jack Dee and Seann Walsh.

During the episode, Caroline shared her passion for embracing the messy joys of dog grooming, offering heartfelt insights and hilarious anecdotes about life working with four-legged friends. Her infectious enthusiasm for all things dog-related resonated with listeners, making for a must-hear episode that left audiences entertained and inspired.

With a growing following of devoted dog lovers, Caroline has become a beacon for those who want grooming tips and advice. Through her social media channels, she encourages owners to understand their pets needs, fostering a deeper connection between humans and their canine companions when it comes to bathing, grooming and nail cutting.

Speaking about her experience on Oh My Dog! she said: “It was an absolute blast chatting with Jack and Seann about dog grooming and the joys of embracing the chaos that comes with working with dogs. To me, dogs bring so much laughter and joy to my every day, and sometimes that means getting a little (or a lot) dirty!”

The Oh My Dog! podcast has gained a dedicated audience for its mix of humour and heartwarming stories, as Jack Dee and Seann Walsh delve into the wonderful world of dog ownership with celebrity guests and passionate dog lovers alike. Caroline Donoghue’s appearance is already being hailed as one of the most delightful and entertaining episodes yet.

Caroline is proud to share her tips and advice across her social media platforms -@lovemuddoglady - where she has over 600,000 followers, making her one of the biggest dog grooming influencers in the world!

Caroline has recently secured an agent to help her share her tips and advice across the national media too and will be speaking at some of the big UK dog events this Summer.

For those who missed it, the episode featuring Caroline Donoghue is available to stream now on all major podcast platforms.