Dog show in Lewes
St Georg'e Day Fete
The Dog Show has classes for puppies (6-18 months), prettiest, best trick, rehome/rescue, waggiest tail, best pair, dog most like owner, veteran (over 7 years), dog the judge would take home and best in show.
Classes start at 12.30, entry from midday and £1.50 a class. If you would like more information about the event please contact [email protected].