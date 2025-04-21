Dog show in Lewes

By Mandy Demrey
Contributor
Published 21st Apr 2025, 10:38 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2025, 10:16 BST
St Georg'e Day Fete

The Dog Show has classes for puppies (6-18 months), prettiest, best trick, rehome/rescue, waggiest tail, best pair, dog most like owner, veteran (over 7 years), dog the judge would take home and best in show.

Classes start at 12.30, entry from midday and £1.50 a class. If you would like more information about the event please contact [email protected].

