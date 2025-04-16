Dogs Trust Shoreham issues appeal to homebodies seeking canine companionship

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As more people return to offices or spend longer hours away from home, a growing number of dogs are struggling to cope with separation anxiety. As a result, many of these dogs are sadly finding themselves in rehoming centres, such as Dogs Trust Shoreham.

While these dogs may need a little extra support, they have just as much love to give and have the potential to thrive with the right match. Dogs experiencing separation anxiety often cope best in calm, predictable homes where their new families are around for most of the day. They are most suited to people who work from home, retirees, or multiple-person households with alternating schedules, allowing the dog to gradually build confidence when left alone.

Once they are settled, dogs with separation anxiety typically bond well with their new owners. These dogs can flourish with routines, patience, and companionship - whether from humans or a well-matched canine companion. Many of them enjoy enrichment activities like food puzzles, sniffing around on walks and training games, which also help them feel more secure.

Maggy is a sweet 10-year-old Greyhound at Dogs Trust Shoreham who struggles with separation anxiety. She hopes to find patient adopters who will understand that it will take time for her to settle into her new home. She is not used to being left for long, so any alone time will need to be built up gradually. Maggy’s calm demeanour makes her an ideal work-from-home companion. If you have a quiet home and are looking for a dog with low exercise requirements, beautiful Maggy could be your ideal new family member.

Another one of Dogs Trust Shoreham’s dogs who struggles with separation anxiety is Lexi, the eight-year-old Labrador crossbreed. Lexi adores the company of her favourite people and much prefers if there is always someone around to help her feel at ease. Leaving her alone at home should be kept to a minimum where possible and only built up very gradually once she is fully settled into her new environment. Lexi is a huge foodie and loves nothing more than enjoying a tasty snack. She’s bound to be a wonderful companion for adopters who can dedicate lots of love and time to her.

Also hoping for an understanding home is Harper, the one-year-old crossbreed with a playful personality. Harper highly values her human friendships, so she can find being left alone for long periods difficult. Once she's settled, her new family will need to gradually build up her tolerance for being left alone. She’s looking for adopters who can offer love, patience and understanding to help her build confidence and enjoy a lifetime of adventures.

Dogs Trust offers ongoing guidance and resources to help new owners understand and support their dog’s needs as they settle in. With consistency and kindness, the journey can be rewarding for both the dog and the owner.

Michaela Wells, Assistant Manager at Dogs Trust Shoreham Rehoming Centre says, "We’re looking for people who can offer these dogs stability, routine, and lots of reassurance. Dogs who struggle with being left alone aren’t any less deserving of love - in fact, they often form the most incredibly strong bonds with their new families once they feel safe. With a little time, a lot of patience, and a home that understands their needs, they have the potential to become loyal, loving companions. Watching that transformation is one of the most rewarding parts of the work we do."