Dogs Trust Shoreham makes urgent foster carer appeal for four-legged friends

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dogs Trust, the UK's largest dog welfare charity, is appealing for more dog lovers to volunteer as foster carers. Foster carers provide temporary homes for dogs until they find their forever home.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This appeal from Dogs Trust Shoreham comes as the charity continues to receive incredibly high numbers of enquiries from people facing the heartbreaking decision to rehome their dogs. In light of this increased demand, Dogs Trust is particularly seeking fosterers who can take on larger breeds or those with specific requirements.

Fostering a dog is a hugely rewarding experience as it allows individuals or families to provide a loving home for a dog who may have had a difficult start in life. Through the charity's Home from Home scheme, foster carers open their homes to dogs on a temporary basis until they are matched with their forever families. This may be for anything from a few days up to a few months, but throughout, foster carers are fully supported by the charity. All costs are covered by Dogs Trust, including food, bedding, grooming, and vet treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the charity caring for more than 11,000 dogs each year, foster carers help Dogs Trust free up space in its rehoming centres, making room for even more dogs looking for their forever homes.

Urgent Foster Carer Appeal for Four-Legged Friends at Dogs Trust Shoreham

Michaela Wells, Assistant Rehoming Centre Manager at Dogs Trust Shoreham, said: "As we continue to receive high numbers of enquiries from owners needing to relinquish their dogs to us, we are appealing for more foster carers to open up their homes to support us. Fosterers play a vital role in the way we care for dogs, giving our dogs a chance to be cared for in a home environment and allowing us to look after even more dogs.

"If you're interested in becoming a Dogs Trust foster carer, please contact us or visit our rehoming centre for more information."

Dogs Trust is currently looking for foster carers who are over 18, have their own garden or regular access to an outside space, have no children aged under 10 in the home, and no other dogs or cats. They must also be able to transport the dogs to and from the centre in their own vehicle, which would mean, ideally, living within a 1-hour radius of the centre.

To find out how to become a Dogs Trust foster carer, visit your local Dogs Trust rehoming centre, or for more information, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/foster.