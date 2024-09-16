Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On Sunday evening, boaters in Chichester Harbour were amazed when they spotted a pair of Bottlenose Dolphins in the Itchenor Channel.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Several people were enjoying a sunset boat trip on Chichester Harbour Conservancy’s solar-powered tour boat when the two dolphins made an appearance and followed the boat for much of the trip. Sightings were also reported from a number of sailors and boaters in the area.

Although there is a large population of seals within Chichester Harbour, dolphins are an extremely rare sight, but they are often seen in the open seas between the Solent and Selsey Bill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The presence of cetaceans (whales, dolphins and porpoises) in such confined waters can trigger concerns for the animals’ wellbeing, although this pair appeared to be in good health and it is hoped they made it back out into open seas.

Dolphins are an extremely rare sight in Chichester Harbour. Picture: Lucy Davis Photography

Pete Hughes, Ecologist at Chichester Harbour Conservancy said: “It has been many years since Bottlenose Dolphins have been sighted within Chichester Harbour, although we do have a population of both Grey Seals and Harbour Seals. If you are lucky enough to see a dolphin or any marine mammal from a boat, please slow right down, avoid turning towards the animal and give them plenty of space.”

Bottlenose Dolphins in UK waters are the largest of their species in the world. They feed on fish and often work in teams to hunt their prey. Although they are known for being sociable and often swim alongside boats, care should be taken to give all marine mammals including dolphins plenty of space, especially in confined waters like Chichester Harbour.

The dolphins made for an unforgettable evening for riders on static bikes enjoying the “POWER on the Water” event on the solar-powered boat. Elaine, Founder and Chief Banana Officer at POWER said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Power on the Water at sunset is always special, but the dolphins made last night a magical and mind-blowing experience for all 22 riders on board. It was nature at its most beautiful.”

Bottlenose dolphins from the Solar Heritage.

Dolphins may be a rare sight, but the wildlife in Chichester Harbour is always remarkable, from the seals to the tens of thousands of migrating coastal birds.

You can enjoy the best of the harbour’s nature from Chichester Harbour Conservancy’s eco-friendly solar-powered boat, with regular trips from Itchenor, including Seal Safaris, sunset trips and more.