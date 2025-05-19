Domino's Mega Week arrives in Lewes – Unbeatable pizza deals & tasty prizes
Here’s what’s on the menu:
- Any Size Pizza for JUST £9.99 – Delivered to your door
- Any Size Pizza for ONLY £7.99 – When you collect from store
That’s right – any size, any toppings, one unbeatable price!
And there’s more...
SCRATCH TO WIN!
Keep an eye out in Lewes town centre – we’re handing out scratch-and-win cards all week long, giving you the chance to win delicious rewards! Prizes include free cookies, exclusive merchandise, and even FREE pizza.
Vikas Singh, Regional Manager at SK Group, said: “We’re excited to bring these Mega Week deals to Lewes as a way of thanking the local community for their continued support. With unbeatable deals and a chance to win fantastic prizes through our scratch card giveaway, it’s the perfect time to enjoy the great taste and value that Domino’s is known for!”
Whether you're staying in or stopping by, Mega Week in Lewes is your chance to enjoy big savings and maybe score a bonus treat while you’re at it.
Hurry – these deals and prizes are for one week only!
Available exclusively in Lewes, East Sussex.
Big flavours. Big savings. Mega Week is here.
Terms and conditions apply. Scratch cards are available while supplies last from our Domino’s Backpackers found in the town. One card per customer. Find us Tuesday 3rd, Thursday 5th, and Saturday 7th June from 12pm to 3pm.