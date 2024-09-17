Donation for early years floral project in Brighton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Portslade nursery is delighted with its horticultural donation from Sussex-based charity The Budding Foundation.

Acorn Nursery have received flowering plants, cacti and succulents on a visit to nearby Mayberry Garden Centre.

The early-years children will be exploring flower pressing activities as well as learning all about plant growth. Each room has access to its own outdoor space and there is a large, open garden which boasts a variety of resources plus a recently added sensory area.

The Budding Foundation was formed in 2012 by Clive Gravett to improve the lives of young people. It supports children across the county, especially those with essential needs, as well as funding educational courses and gardening projects for groups.

“We wish the children at Acorn every success and hope they thoroughly enjoy their first adventures with plants”, said Clive who presented the items to Ashley Bricknell the nursery’s general manager.

To find out how you can help young people in Sussex, visit www.thebuddingfoundation.co.uk