Donation sees Hassocks school garden spruced up

The boss of a family-run firm has ensured a donation to improve the visual appearance of his old school’s flower beds.

Windmils Junior School in Hassocks has been given plants, compost and bulbs to brighten some empty borders by its main entrance.

The donation from nearby South Downs Nurseries has an even more local connection in that the family-run garden centre chain’s executive director is a former pupil of the village school.

Benjamin Tate said: “It was a real pleasure to be able to donate plants, bulbs and compost to Windmills Junior School. Having gone to Windmills myself, it’s especially meaningful to support the school and help inspire a love of gardening in the next generation. I hope the children enjoy planting and seeing everything grow.”

Windmills' pupils were eager to help with the plant donation from South Downs Nurseries.

Benjamin joined Tate’s Gavin Mumford to delivery a range of plants giving colour and interest. The three Cornus ‘Baton Rouge’ plants have bright red stems throughout the winter, three Pieris Katsura are evergreens for year-round foliage, red in the spring followed by and pinky flowers. There was also a mixture of daffodils, species tulips (which have the advantage of reappearing year-after-year) and crocus bulbs.

The delivery was warmly welcomed by many of the pupils who were on hand to help.