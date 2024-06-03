Donors honoured at presentation ceremony
and live on Freeview channel 276
The afternoon ceremony, presided over by Dan May-Jones CStJ, was attended by the High Sheriff of West Sussex, Philippa Goggarty and the High Sheriff of East Sussex, Lucinda Fraser DL. Also in attendance were personalities from St John Ambulance from both Sussex and the wider Southeast Region, alongside members of the NHS Blood and Transplant Team.
During the ceremony, 17 Organ Donor Awards were presented to attending next-of kin, with each presentation recognising the life-changing contribution made by their loved one.
Simon Williams, the Chancellor of the Priory of England and the Islands of the Order of St John, said: “This Award represents the very best of humanity, recognising extraordinary people who seek to help others if the worst should happen to them.
“Every person who is recognised has their own story, yet they are united in their life changing impact on others who are facing their own hour of great need.”
Launched in 2013, the award recognises donors who have donated their organs, making a life-changing impact to recipients across the country. To date, almost 6,000 families National wide have received the award, a pin and citation in the recognition of the organ donation of their loved ones.
Andrew Clarkson, Director of Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation at NHS Blood and Transport said: “Organ donors give the ultimate gift of life to people they will never know, and it is important we recognise the difference this makes to the lives of recipients.
“Without people being willing to donate their organs, no organ transplants would be possible. Over 60,000 people are alive thanks to organ donors and their families saying yes, but thousands more adults and children are still waiting for a life-saving donation”
If you would like to find out more about the work of St John Ambulance, or get involved in our activities throughout Sussex, please visit our website.