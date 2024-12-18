'Don’t let repeat prescriptions slip your mind in the festive rush' urge NHS Sussex doctor and pharmacist

With Christmas just around the corner, the NHS in Sussex is urging the public to add ordering repeat prescriptions to their festive to-do lists.

Amid the chaos of shopping, travelling, and holiday preparations, it’s easy to overlook ordering medications, but running out over Christmas or New Year could put health at risk.

Many GP surgeries and pharmacies will be closed or operating with reduced hours over the bank holidays. Ordering prescriptions now is the best way to stay prepared and avoid unnecessary reliance on NHS 111 or out-of-hours services.

Around 8% of calls to NHS 111 are for last-minute repeat prescriptions, a figure that typically increases over the festive period. Working-age adults, particularly men, are the most likely to forget to order in time while managing work, family commitments, and Christmas plans.

Wrap up your health before the holidays - Order your prescriptions today

By booking repeat prescriptions early, people can help reduce pressure on already busy NHS 111 and out-of-hours services, ensuring these vital resources remain available for those with urgent health needs.

To help with this, the NHS is encouraging people to use the NHS App. The app offers a quick and secure way to order repeat prescriptions at any time. It is free to download and allows users to order medications, check their status, and choose a pharmacy for collection without the need to call or visit a GP surgery.

For those without access to the NHS App, repeat prescriptions can also be managed online via the NHS website. For support using the NHS App or NHS online services, visit www.nhs.uk/nhs-app.

Dr Selma Stafford, GP and Clinical Director at NHS Sussex, said: “Christmas is a hectic time, and it’s all too easy to forget the essentials. Making repeat prescriptions a priority now can prevent unnecessary stress later. Nobody wants to be caught out during the festivities and run the risk of running out of important medication.”

“Don’t let the festive rush catch you out. Order repeat prescriptions now to ensure a stress-free Christmas and New Year.”

Local pharmacist Brijesh Thaker said: “We always see a rush just before Christmas with people trying to sort their prescriptions last minute. By ordering in advance, patients can have peace of mind, and we can manage demand during this busy time. It’s one less thing for people to worry about over the holidays.”

Other steps health leaders are calling on the public to remember are:

Make sure eligible individuals receive free flu, Covid, and RSV vaccinations.

Use NHS 111 for advice on the most appropriate service for health needs.

Contact GP practices about any worrying symptoms.

Speak to pharmacists about minor illnesses.

Only use 999 and hospital Emergency Departments for life-threatening conditions.

Order repeat prescriptions in time for weekends and bank holidays.

Stock up on over-the-counter medicines.

Look out for vulnerable family members, friends, and neighbours.