Dorothy celebrates her 103rd birthday
Dorothy enjoyed her special party joined by her family, residents and their families and staff.
As Dorothy has always enjoyed singing and dancing, Aniska Lodge invited local singer Leila to entertain at the party. Aniska also arranged a cake and a buffet for this very special lady to celebrate this remarkable achievement.
Dorothy, who lived independently until she was over 100 years old, used to work in the West End as a dressmaker.
During WWII, Dorothy was seconded to work at an ICI munitions factory making tracer bullets - a job so dangerous that teams of six young ladies were surrounded by high sandbags so that in the event of a mishap, the whole factory was not destroyed.
Dorothy's biggest issue with this however, was that the uniform made her look like a convict as it was so unflattering and had a number printed on the back.
The team at Aniska Lodge are really proud to care for Dorothy, who still likes to sing every day, take part in all communal activities and loves a 'good cup of tea' on a very regular basis!
