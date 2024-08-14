Double-whammy for Hastings Funeral Support
Kate and Kate Celebrants (Kate Tym and Kate Dyer) are also the founders of the UK’s foremost funeral education platform – Coffin Club UK and are finalists for both Celebrant of the Year and Best Funeral Support Organisation and they’re delighted to be joined in the listings by local independent funeral directors – Towners – who are very proud to be finalists in the Green Company of the Year category.
Kate and Kate are no strangers to The Good Funeral Awards having taken home trophies for three years running and they’re delighted to be joined, this year, by Towners, who are really investing in not only making their own business sustainable, but in lobbying for changes within the whole industry to work towards carbon neutrality in the future.
"To be honest," Kate T says, "We’re both singing from the same song sheet – we’re really impressed by the amount of research Towners have undertaken and Oliver (Towner) and I bonded over a shared love of human composting!"
Towners have been a respected local funeral company since 1875 and still remain a family-run business. Whereas Kate and Kate came somewhat later in the game in 2016, but have worked hard to create funerals that are meaningful and unique – really reflecting the person who has died.
"A funeral ceremony done well can be so important in the grieving process,! Kate D says, "And for Towners as funeral directors and Kate and Kate as celebrants, that is the most important thing."
"As representatives of different factions of the same industry, we’re delighted to be able to collaborate and cheer on each other’s successes," Oliver Towner says.
The Good Funeral Awards take place on September 14 at The Eden Project in Cornwall.
To find out more about Kate and Kate for a funeral or wedding ceremony go to www.kateandkatecelebrants.co.uk
For funeral arranging or more information about Towners’ approach to Sustainability contact Towners at www.towners.co.uk
