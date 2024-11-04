Dr. Beccy Cooper MP: Decarbonising Worthing with Innovative Heat Networks

I'm thrilled to share the exciting developments I saw on my recent visit to the Worthing Heat Network sites at Homefield Park and Teville Gate.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joined by Peter Kyle MP, Secretary of State for Science, Innovation, and Technology, we had the chance to see first-hand how this groundbreaking sustainability project.

This infrastructure will harness waste heat from sources like our local sewage treatment plant and the sea, allowing us to heat civic buildings, including the Town Hall, hospital, and museum—all set to come online next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Worthing Heat Network is a remarkable example of putting social value at the core of a project. With £1.7 million already invested in local contracts and services, it has created 16 jobs, with another 16 on the way.

Site visit with the team behind the Heat Network project

Local children from Homefield Primary are even participating in a Net Zero Hero drawing competition, which will help raise awareness of the importance of decarbonisation from an early age.

This isn't just a local project; the vision is to extend this heating network to homes across Sussex, reaching from Brighton to Bognor and beyond, bringing affordable, sustainable warmth to both urban and rural communities.

I am proud of Worthing Borough Council for championing this innovative, socially impactful project. Together, we’re paving the way to a cleaner, greener future for our community, making Worthing a leader in sustainable, affordable heating solutions.