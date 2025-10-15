Dr Kieran Mullan MP praises student leaders at St Peter & St Paul Primary School

Last week, Dr Kieran Mullan MP visited St Peter & St Paul Primary School, where he was warmly welcomed by pupils and staff. The visit gave him a chance to see the school’s vibrant atmosphere and the exciting learning happening in classrooms.

Student council members Kallie and Ole led a tour, showing the school’s classrooms and creative projects. Kieran was especially impressed by how the school nurtures leadership skills in its pupils.

Joining a school council meeting was the highlight, where students asked thoughtful questions including, “Why did you become an MP?” and “If you could achieve anything as an MP, what would it be?” They also shared their own election experiences and recent projects including playground equipment and charity support.

Speaking about the visit, Kieran said, “It was fantastic to see how staff help students grow as leaders. Roles like digital and environmental leaders, and the school council, give children confidence and a strong sense of responsibility. I was honoured to meet such bright students and dedicated teachers. Thanks to Kallie and Ole for the brilliant tour – and a big congratulations to the girls’ football team for going through to the regional finals!”

Kieran speaks with School Council members

When asked about the visit, Deputy Head Daniel Eldridge said “The School Council really valued their time with Dr Mullan and enjoyed finding out about his work as an MP. They are going to continue their learning about democracy with a visit to the Town Hall and hope to see Dr Mullan again.”

Kieran left students with an encouraging message: everyone can make a difference in politics and in their community. He’s excited to see what these young leaders will achieve in the future.