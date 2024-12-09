Dr Kieran Mullan MP raises Bexhill Post Office closure at Prime Minister’s Questions

Dr Kieran Mullan MP has highlighted the widespread concern over potential closures of directly run Post Office branches during this week’s Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs).

His intervention follows the announcement by Post Office Ltd that 115 directly run branches are under threat, including the Devonshire Square Post Office in Bexhill.

During the session, Dr Mullan asked the Prime Minister: “Members across this House are deeply concerned that the Post Office is considering closing more than 100 branches across our communities. More than 3,000 people have signed a petition opposing the closure of Bexhill Post Office. Does the Prime Minister agree that the Government must ensure that we protect vital post office services for all our constituents?”

In response, the Prime Minister assured Dr Mullan that the Government would take this issue seriously, and committed to ensuring that the relevant Minister meets with affected MPs to discuss the potential closures.

Dr Mullan has been leading a local campaign to Save Bexhill Post Office, which includes a petition that has already gathered well over 3,000 signatures, and significant public support.

Speaking after the PMQs session, Dr Mullan said: "Post Offices like the one in Devonshire Square provide vital services that smaller branches simply cannot match. The closure of this branch would be a huge loss for residents and businesses in Bexhill and the surrounding rural areas."

Dr Mullan added: "Raising this issue at PMQs helps ensure the Government is fully aware of the impact these closures could have. It also provides an opportunity to push for action to safeguard these essential services. I encourage everyone who values Bexhill Post Office to join the campaign and sign the petition to show the strength of local opposition."

To support the campaign to Save Bexhill Post Office, visit Dr Kieran Mullan’s website: www.drkieranmullan.org.uk/campaigns/save-bexhill-post-office