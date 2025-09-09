Dragon Boats raise thousands for St Catherine’s Hospice

20 local businesses joined together for a day of fun, competitive racing and team bonding, cheered on by family, friends and supporters lining the lake.

After a thrilling series of races, Siemens were crowned Dragon Boats champions 2025 proudly lifting the trophy. Katrina Shaw from Siemens said, “We’ve been taking part in Dragon Boats for nine years and it’s the first time we’ve ever come close to being in the final, and then to win was amazing! The whole team enjoy the day because St Catherine’s is a cause close to all of our hearts. To anyone thinking of doing Dragon Boats in the future I’d say absolutely do it! It’s such a good, well organised event for colleagues to enjoy. The team spirit is great and it’s an event you can be proud being a part of.”

Funds raised from this year’s Dragon Boats event will help St Catherine’s continue providing specialist care, advice and guidance to local people living with a terminal illness, at the hospice and out in the community, when it’s needed most.

“Seeing so many businesses join together to support our hospice was really inspiring,” said Nina Gopal, Strategic Partnerships Manager at St Catherine’s. “We are so grateful for their support and we hope everyone enjoyed the day as much as we did. I’d like to extend a heartfelt thanks to all our Dragon Boats teams and our volunteers who made the event possible. Plans are already underway for next year’s Dragon Boats event so if you know a business that would like to get involved we’d love to hear from you.”

To learn more about St Catherine’s work or to make a donation visit: www.stch.org.uk or to register your interest for next year Dragon Boats event please email: [email protected]

