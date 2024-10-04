Draw a card to switch on Littlehampton’s Christmas Lights

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Mayor of Littlehampton Councillor Sean Lee invites the young people of Littlehampton aged 4 to 11 years to design the Council’s Civic 2024 Christmas Card. The design will be turned into an e-card, saving on printing and postage, a small but important contribution to lowering carbon footprint and relevant to this year’s Christmas card theme ‘Peace’.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition to winning a £50 voucher, the winner will be invited to join the Mayor on stage to switch on this year’s Christmas Illuminations on Saturday 23 November.

Speaking about the competition Town Mayor, Councillor Sean Lee, said: “It's a tradition for the Mayor to send Christmas cards to local organisations and dignitaries. This year I’m asking local children to design the card based around the theme of ‘Peace’. There have been many impressive entries in the past and in high volumes, so for this year, I'll be very excited to see the children’s creativity shine through again. The winner will be invited to join me on stage to switch on the Christmas lights and help kick start the festive season in Littlehampton with a sparkle.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Youngsters have until Monday 4 November to submit their entry which must include the words “Merry Christmas” and be drawn or painted in bold colours on an A4 sheet, it can be landscape or portrait. All entries must be accompanied by a completed entry form available from the Town Council's website https://www.littlehampton-tc.gov.uk/mayorsxmas

For the Christmas Lights Switch on programme please see the website www.visitlittlehampton.co.uk or follow Visit Littlehampton on Facebook and Instagram.