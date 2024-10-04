Draw a card to switch on Littlehampton’s Christmas Lights
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
In addition to winning a £50 voucher, the winner will be invited to join the Mayor on stage to switch on this year’s Christmas Illuminations on Saturday 23 November.
Speaking about the competition Town Mayor, Councillor Sean Lee, said: “It's a tradition for the Mayor to send Christmas cards to local organisations and dignitaries. This year I’m asking local children to design the card based around the theme of ‘Peace’. There have been many impressive entries in the past and in high volumes, so for this year, I'll be very excited to see the children’s creativity shine through again. The winner will be invited to join me on stage to switch on the Christmas lights and help kick start the festive season in Littlehampton with a sparkle.”
Youngsters have until Monday 4 November to submit their entry which must include the words “Merry Christmas” and be drawn or painted in bold colours on an A4 sheet, it can be landscape or portrait. All entries must be accompanied by a completed entry form available from the Town Council's website https://www.littlehampton-tc.gov.uk/mayorsxmas
For the Christmas Lights Switch on programme please see the website www.visitlittlehampton.co.uk or follow Visit Littlehampton on Facebook and Instagram.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.