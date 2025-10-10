Draw a card to switch on Littlehampton’s Christmas Lights
In addition to winning a voucher, the winner will be invited to join the Mayor on stage to switch on this year’s Christmas Illuminations on Saturday 22 November. x8g3qyt
Speaking about the competition Town Mayor, Councillor Alan Butcher, said: “It is a longstanding tradition for the Mayor to send Christmas cards to various local organisations and dignitaries. This year I’m asking local children to design the card based around the theme of ‘Christmas in our Town’. In previous years, we have witnessed a remarkable number of impressive entries. This year, I am eagerly looking forward to seeing the children's creativity shine once again. The winner will have the wonderful opportunity to join me on stage to illuminate the Christmas lights, helping to usher in the festive season in Littlehampton.”
Youngsters have until Monday 3 November to submit their entry which must include the words “Merry Christmas” and be drawn or painted in bold colours on an A4 sheet, it can be landscape or portrait. All entries must be accompanied by a completed entry form available from the Town Council’s website https://www.littlehampton-tc.gov.uk/news/2025/mayorxmas
For the Christmas Lights Switch on programme please see the website www.visitlittlehampton.co.uk or follow Visit Littlehampton on Facebook and Instagram.