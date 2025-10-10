Draw a card to switch on Littlehampton’s Christmas Lights

The Mayor of Littlehampton Councillor Alan Butcher invites the young people of Littlehampton aged 4 to 11 years to design the Council’s Civic 2025 Christmas Card. The design will be turned into an e-card, saving on printing and postage, a small but important contribution to lowering carbon footprint. This year’s theme is ‘Christmas in our Town’.

In addition to winning a voucher, the winner will be invited to join the Mayor on stage to switch on this year’s Christmas Illuminations on Saturday 22 November. x8g3qyt

Speaking about the competition Town Mayor, Councillor Alan Butcher, said: “It is a longstanding tradition for the Mayor to send Christmas cards to various local organisations and dignitaries. This year I’m asking local children to design the card based around the theme of ‘Christmas in our Town’. In previous years, we have witnessed a remarkable number of impressive entries. This year, I am eagerly looking forward to seeing the children's creativity shine once again. The winner will have the wonderful opportunity to join me on stage to illuminate the Christmas lights, helping to usher in the festive season in Littlehampton.”

Youngsters have until Monday 3 November to submit their entry which must include the words “Merry Christmas” and be drawn or painted in bold colours on an A4 sheet, it can be landscape or portrait. All entries must be accompanied by a completed entry form available from the Town Council’s website https://www.littlehampton-tc.gov.uk/news/2025/mayorxmas

For the Christmas Lights Switch on programme please see the website www.visitlittlehampton.co.uk or follow Visit Littlehampton on Facebook and Instagram.