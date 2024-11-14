Draw-dropping – art project sees Chichester care home residents getting creative

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents at a care home in Chichester got in touch with their creative sides as part of a global art initiative.

Those living at Care UK’s Chichester Grange, on Grosvenor Road, created colourful artworks as part of the Big Draw Festival – the world’s largest drawing festival.

In line with this year’s theme – ‘Drawing with Senses’ – residents put pencils and paintbrushes to paper to create an array of drawings and paintings illustrating the five senses. The creative sessions also gave residents an opportunity to discuss the importance of each sense, and the ways everyone experiences the world through each one.

A collection of artwork was lovingly crafted by talented residents and team members during the weekly sessions, before being showcased at a grand exhibition.

Chichester Grange residents show off their artistic creations

Resident Ian Ketley, aged 80, said: “When I first came here, I had never painted anything other than walls – so I’m very proud of how far I have come. I find art very relaxing and rewarding.”

The Big Draw Festival is the world’s biggest celebration of drawing, dedicated to raising the profile of drawing as a tool for wellbeing, thought, creativity, social and cultural engagement. The beautiful artwork created by residents will now remain on display at Chichester Grange for everyone to admire.

Nikki Burke, Home Manager at Chichester Grange, said: “Arts and crafts are a huge part of life here at Chichester Grange, so we were delighted to get involved with this global art project.

“Crafts, as well as other creative activities, have many therapeutic benefits for older people, particularly those living with dementia, by offering alternative means of expression, a creative outlet and collaboration that can provide a sense of purpose.

“We’d like to say a big thank you to the extremely talented residents who contributed to this wonderful display by creating a painting – we look forward to inviting everyone to come and stop by to see our creations for themselves!”