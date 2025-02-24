Drop in and celebrate the opening of a new Cowdray Lifestyle Shop

Cowdray Lifestyle is opening a new shop on Saturday 1st March and to celebrate its launch everyone is welcome to visit and enjoy a glass of Gusbourne from 11am and a delicious canapé or two while browsing the new range of luxury items.

Located right next to the current Cowdray Lifestyle shop, the new shop offers an expanded range of the current Lifestyle offering to include more homeware, books, gifts, stationery alongside stylish clothing.

Cowdray Lifestyle is open seven days a week, with Cowdray’s friendly team on hand to offer help and advice.

