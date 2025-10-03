Drusillas celebrates UK Theme Park Award win in 100th year

As Drusillas Park marks its 100th birthday year, the beloved Sussex attraction has another reason to celebrate: being crowned Best Small Theme Park with Animals at the UK Theme Park Awards 2025. This is Drusillas’ first-ever win at these national awards, proving that even after a century, there are always new achievements to be proud of!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award recognises the unique blend of animal care, conservation, and family fun that Drusillas is renowned for. And it’s the cherry on top of an already unforgettable year; another fantastic win as the Park looks back on 100 years of growth since opening in 1925. From humble beginnings as a tea cottage, to an award-winning day out, it’s been a century full of fun and fresh ideas; all leading to the magical experience families know and love today.

The winners of the awards were selected from over 330,000 public votes, combined with scores from a panel of industry experts. The results were revealed during a special ceremony at Wicksteed Park on 18 September, which brought together more than 180 representatives from across the UK theme park industry. Hosted by TV presenter Naomi Wilkinson and awards host Dave Payne, the evening celebrated excellence across 22 categories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cassie Poland, Managing Director at Drusillas Park, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be named Best Theme Park with Animals - especially during our 100th anniversary year! This award is a huge honour and reflects the hard work, care, and passion our entire team puts into everything we do. Whether it’s looking after our incredible animals, creating magical family days out, or helping our visitors connect with nature, we’re so proud to be recognised on a national stage.”

Drusillas Park celebrates a win at the UK Theme Park Awards

Drusillas was delighted to win this special award, joining leading names such as Alton Towers, Paultons Park, and Chessington World of Adventures among the 24 winning parks.

Founded in 1925, Drusillas has evolved from a small tea room and ‘baby zoo’ into one of the South East’s best-loved family destinations, welcoming generations of visitors for animal encounters, themed rides, and award-winning experiences.

This latest accolade adds to a growing list of reasons for Drusillas to celebrate in its centenary year and is a testament to the Park’s continued innovation and unwavering commitment to education, conservation, and family fun.

To see the full list of winners, visit: www.UKThemeParkAwards.com