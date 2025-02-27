Drusillas MD pledges ambitious marathon time to fundraise for wildlife conservation

Running a first marathon is a serious challenge, but attempting to finish your debut race in little over three hours is even more of feat – and that’s exactly what Ollie Smith, Managing Director of Drusillas Park, has pledged to do.

This April, Ollie will be running the Brighton Marathon and has set himself the tough target of running it in just 3 hours and 15 mins - only an hour more than it takes elite to complete the race.

There’s a very good reason that Ollie has set himself this ambitious goal: he’s running to fundraise for Drusillas Conservation in Action, a charity set up by the Drusillas Park last year to support vital wildlife conservation projects around the globe.

Ollie is hoping to raise money to help the charity in their fight to protect critically endangered species, preserve delicate ecosystems, and make a positive impact on wildlife and biodiversity.

Ollie Smith training with his dog, Luna

Any donations will support worldwide projects protecting endangered species in their natural habitats and fund the work of local communities protecting wildlife. For example, a recent partnership with Indonesian conservation programme Selamatkan Yaki saw Drusillas Conservation in Action finance a full-time ‘monkey guard’ to protect critically endangered macaques in their native habitat.

Ollie said, “This is something that’s very close to my heart and every donation, no matter how big or small, will bring us one step closer to our conservation goals. I’ve possibly set myself a slightly too ambitious goal with the time and there will be a lot of nerves and anxiety I'm sure. But, now we’ve had some brilliant donations in, I’m even more motivated to do it!”

Wildlife conservation is more important now than it's ever been. With habitat loss, climate change, and human activities threatening more than 41,000 species, we need to act now to protect our planet’s biodiversity.

Supporting Ollie’s fundraiser will empower the charity to partner with even more conservation projects to ensure the future survival of at-risk species.

£5 will contribute towards specialised equipment used to protect animals in the wild.

£10 will help fund community education programmes to teach people how to live peacefully alongside wildlife.

£50 will go towards habitat restoration projects that provide safe spaces for endangered animals to thrive.

£100 will help fund vital research and monitoring of at-risk species.

Let’s come together to protect our planet and its wildlife. Together, we can create a world where wildlife thrives.

Located just off the A27 in Alfriston, Drusillas Park is open daily from 10am. For more information please telephone 01323 874100 or visit www.drusillas.co.uk