Duck family rescued in Eastbourne by local wildlife charity

At approximately 2:00pm, East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service (WRAS) received a call from a concerned resident who reported that a female mallard—returning for the third consecutive year to nest in her garden—was preparing to lead her 16 less-than-day-old ducklings to the Langney Sewer river nearby.

Two veterinary ambulances arrived on scene within 30 minutes, staffed by a team of three trained rescuers and two student volunteers. Wearing high-visibility gear, the team carefully assessed the area and devised a safe escort plan for the duck family.

The mission was fraught with potential hazards, including roadside drains, moving vehicles, and a bus route. Rescuers had to strike a careful balance—ensuring the safety of the ducklings without alarming the mother and risking her abandoning her brood.

Thanks to their careful planning and experience, the escort was a success. Within just 10 minutes, the duck family reached the safety of the Langney Sewer, where rescuers monitored them to ensure they settled in and didn’t attempt another dangerous trek.

“Often people ask why we don’t just catch and relocate these duck families,” explained Trevor Weeks MBE, founder of East Sussex WRAS. “But catching the mother can cause her to fly off, leaving the ducklings behind. Even if we manage to catch and release them, there’s no guarantee we will have released her at the right site and she may try to walk again to the correct site when no one is watching. That’s why, where it’s safe to do so, an escorted walk is the best option.”

WRAS noted that while this route was manageable, not all locations are safe for such an escort. Recent rescues in Pevensey and Wivelsfield Green had to be handled differently due to the risks involved.

Mother ducks are known to nest in gardens—often safer than areas near open water—and can walk over 1.5 miles to reach their chosen water source.

Today’s rescue is just one of many services WRAS provides as part of its mission to support local wildlife and help members of the community who are worried or anxious about the animals around them. Now celebrating its 30th year, East Sussex WRAS continues to rely on public donations to carry out this vital work.

For more information or to support WRAS, visit www.wildlifeambulance.org.

1 . Contributed The family make it safely to the river. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Rescuers help to keep the family safe as they pass a bus route Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed 16 ducklings line up behind mum. Photo: Submitted