Duckyls Farm residents celebrate World Down Syndrome Day with odd socks
Observed annually on 21st March, World Down Syndrome Day raises awareness of Down Syndrome, a genetic condition caused by the presence of an extra 21st chromosome. The date—21/3—symbolizes the uniqueness of this triplication.
Karen Tolton, Manager at Duckyls Farm, explained the tradition: “People wear odd socks on World Down Syndrome Day because chromosomes resemble mismatched socks! One of our residents, Glen, who has called Duckyls home since 1997, suggested a sponsored ‘mismatched socks’ challenge for a whole week. We were delighted when his housemates joined in, pledging to donate a couple of pounds each to a Down’s Syndrome charity.”
If you’d like to support the residents at Duckyls Farm, they have a wishlist available here: https://linktr.ee/diagramaamazonwishlist. To see more of life at Duckyls, follow them on Facebook: www.facebook.com/duckylsfarmsussex