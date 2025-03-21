Duckyls Farm residents celebrate World Down Syndrome Day with odd socks

Residents of Diagrama Foundation’s Duckyls Farm in West Sussex embraced the spirit of World Down Syndrome Day by donning their brightest and most mismatched socks in celebration.

Observed annually on 21st March, World Down Syndrome Day raises awareness of Down Syndrome, a genetic condition caused by the presence of an extra 21st chromosome. The date—21/3—symbolizes the uniqueness of this triplication.

Karen Tolton, Manager at Duckyls Farm, explained the tradition: “People wear odd socks on World Down Syndrome Day because chromosomes resemble mismatched socks! One of our residents, Glen, who has called Duckyls home since 1997, suggested a sponsored ‘mismatched socks’ challenge for a whole week. We were delighted when his housemates joined in, pledging to donate a couple of pounds each to a Down’s Syndrome charity.”

If you’d like to support the residents at Duckyls Farm, they have a wishlist available here: https://linktr.ee/diagramaamazonwishlist. To see more of life at Duckyls, follow them on Facebook: www.facebook.com/duckylsfarmsussex