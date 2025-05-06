Duke of Norfolk to speak in Petworth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

PACT (Petworth Area Churches Together) is holding our Spring Talk Friday on May 16th at 7.30pm at St. Mary's Church, Petworth GU28 0AD. . Our speaker is His Grace The Duke of Norfolk who, as Earl Marshall, arranged the King's Coronation as well as the late Queen Elizabeth 11's funeral.He will speak on Only One Life ...The Duke, of Arundel Castle, is Britain's most senior Lay Roman Catholic.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His Grace the Duke of Norfolk explains that his subject of ‘Only One Life’ means we all have two lives; the second one starts the moment you realise you only have one.

The Duke is also Earl Marshal of England, meaning that he organises state ceremonies, including royal coronations, funerals and the state opening of Parliament.

Do join us at…

The Duke of Norfolk will speak in St. Mary's Church, Petworth on Friday May 16th at 7.30.

St. Mary’s Parish Church,

Petworth, GU28 0AD

Free Entry. Wine and Canapés.

Free Parking in Town Centre (6 minute walk)

www.petworthareachurchestogether.com