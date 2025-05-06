Duke of Norfolk to speak in Petworth
PACT (Petworth Area Churches Together) is holding our Spring Talk Friday on May 16th at 7.30pm at St. Mary's Church, Petworth GU28 0AD. . Our speaker is His Grace The Duke of Norfolk who, as Earl Marshall, arranged the King's Coronation as well as the late Queen Elizabeth 11's funeral.He will speak on Only One Life ...The Duke, of Arundel Castle, is Britain's most senior Lay Roman Catholic.
His Grace the Duke of Norfolk explains that his subject of ‘Only One Life’ means we all have two lives; the second one starts the moment you realise you only have one.
The Duke is also Earl Marshal of England, meaning that he organises state ceremonies, including royal coronations, funerals and the state opening of Parliament.
Do join us at…
St. Mary’s Parish Church,
Petworth, GU28 0AD
Free Entry. Wine and Canapés.
Free Parking in Town Centre (6 minute walk)
www.petworthareachurchestogether.com