Dunelm Eastbourne calls on its customers to support those in need this Christmas

Dunelm’s Christmas initiative - Delivering Joy – will help provide gifts to those most in need in Eastbourne The store is partnering with local causes, such as care homes, food banks and a homeless charity, who will submit Christmas gift wishes that are then displayed on gift tags in Dunelm Eastbourne Customers simply choose a tag and drop the gift back to store where Dunelm will make sure it is delivered in time for Christmas

Dunelm, the Home of Homes, is aiming to make sure no one goes without a gift this Christmas with its annual charity campaign, Delivering Joy. After delivering almost a quarter of a million gifts to those in need over the past four years, Dunelm is calling on customers in Eastbourne for help to fulfil more Christmas wishes than ever before.

Christmas trees with tags featuring wishes from local charities including food banks, young carers and a charity which supports carers and families of those with dementia, are now up and on display in the Eastbourne store.

To help ensure everyone experiences the magic of Christmas, Dunelm is officially calling out for its network of customers and colleagues local to the store to get involved in the festive initiative once again.

Those wishing to get involved can head to Dunelm Eastbourne and find the Delivering Joy tree, where they can collect a tag which will feature a specific gift request. They then return the tag attached to a gift, and Dunelm will ensure the present is delivered to its recipient before Christmas. Last year, store colleagues revealed that, rather than little luxuries, many people had put winter essentials at the top of their wish lists, with items such as hats, scarves, socks, toiletries and festive food items like selection boxes in high demand. Dunelm colleagues are already seeing similar requests this year, with the nation continuing to feel the effect of the cost-of-living crisis. Requests are already pouring in for everyday items, such as a chocolate bar or tea bags for a warm cup of tea – showing that whether big or small, gift donations of any size can still make a difference for those who may otherwise go without. Amanda Cox, People and Stores Director at Dunelm said: “Each year, we are amazed by the generosity of our customers and colleagues who come together to make a real difference in their local communities. This initiative has become a powerful reminder that even small acts of kindness can make a significant difference, especially when so many are feeling the ongoing effects of the cost-of-living crisis.” “We’re grateful to our customers and colleagues for their continued support in helping us spread a little joy to those who need it most this Christmas.” Any of this year’s tags which aren’t fulfilled by the middle of December will be funded by Dunelm to ensure no one goes without this Christmas. How does the campaign work? 1) Dunelm colleagues work with local care homes, schools, refuges and charities to gather gift requests, creating tags that include the recipient’s gender, age and choice of gift.

2)All the tags are hung on the Delivering Joy tree, which can be found in every Dunelm store, where customers can collect one.

3) Once the customer has chosen a gift, which can be bought from any retailer, they return it to the Dunelm store they collected the tag from, by the date listed, with the tag attached.

4) Dunelm then arranges the delivery of all the gifts to recipients in time for Christmas.

5) For those who want to follow the journey of their gifts making a difference, the local Dunelm Community Groups will be posting updates over the next few months. For more information on the Delivering Joy campaign and to find out how to make a difference this Christmas, visit Dunelm Eastbourne Community Support Group or go online to: dunelm.com/info/delivering-joy