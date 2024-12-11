Dunelm Eastbourne invites local charity partners to special festive event

To celebrate the festive season and say thank to the causes giving back to their local communities, Dunelm Eastbourne hosted several charity partners in their Pausa Café, featuring Christmas activities and seasonal treats.

Dunelm invited the very special guests to be amongst the first to taste the store’s newly launched Pausa Café Christmas menu and give their seal of approval.

The valued charity partners have been supported by Dunelm Eastbourne through this year's fifth iteration of the brand’s Delivering Joy campaign, including foodbanks, care homes and charities that support young carers.

Dunelm’s Delivering Joy campaign aims to make sure that no one goes without a gift this Christmas and this year Eastbourne customers have already generously donated hundreds of gifts which will be shared directly with the charities in attendance before the big day arrives.

The evening was filled with seasonal activities to get the charities in the Christmas spirit, including an intimate performance from a local choir, who sang all the guest’s favourite festive carols.

The main attraction however was the exclusive tasting of Dunelm’s newly launched Christmas menu at its Pausa Café. Guests got to enjoy a mouthwatering spread of the new seasonal range, including the Festive Feast Panini and Brie & Cranberry Topped Toastie, with the Black Forest Roulade coming out top.

Paul Sullivan, Head of Circular Communities at Dunelm added: "We were so happy to embrace the season of giving back by hosting the incredible charities and organisations involved in our Delivering Joy initiative. It’s a privilege to host them for a festive evening in our Pausa Cafés and to show our appreciation for the valuable work they do in the community."

Shoppers can visit the Dunelm Eastbourne Community Facebook Group here to keep up to date on the store’s activities: https://www.facebook.com/groups/223287335630807/