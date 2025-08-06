Duo to raise skin cancer awareness with coastal clean-up from Littlehampton to Worthing

Local skincare professionals Rebecca Travis and Cherie Harding are combining community care with cancer awareness as they take on a coastal clean-up mission stretching from Littlehampton Pier to Worthing Pier, on Sunday 7th September.

The event, taking place on Sunday 7th September, aims to raise awareness about skin cancer while giving back to the environment. The initiative is in support of Skcin, the UK’s leading skin cancer charity, which works to educate the public on the importance of early detection and sun safety.

Armed with litter pickers, sun hats, and sunscreen, Rebecca and Cherie are encouraging locals to donate to this amazing cause at https://gofund.me/7df3fced in both protecting the coastline and spreading vital information on preventing skin cancer, the most common form of cancer in the UK.

Both Rebecca and Cherie both own an advanced cosmetic blemish removal business, Skin Perfected and The Skin Aesthetic Hive. They have both trained with MASCEd (Melanoma and Skin Cancer Early Detection) program and are packed with knowledge, ready to answer your questions along the way.

Rebecca Travis

“This is about more than just clearing litter,” said Rebecca. “We want people to understand how serious skin cancer is, and how simple lifestyle choices, like protecting your skin from UV rays, can save lives.”

Cherie added, “It’s a great opportunity to care for our community and environment at the same time, while shining a spotlight on a preventable disease.”

Rebecca and Cherie will also be donating any tips they receive in the lead up to the event and all proceeds from the clean-up will go toward supporting Skcin’s national awareness campaigns and educational resources.

Will you spot them and support them along the way?

https://gofund.me/7df3fced