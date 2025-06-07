Durrington Festival POSTPONED

By Jack Clements
Contributor
Published 7th Jun 2025, 19:46 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 09:08 BST

Due to unprecedented weather forecasts and a yellow weather warning the Durrington Festival, due to be held on 7th June, made the difficult decision to not cancel but postpone the annual loved event.

Durrington Festival 2025 will now go ahead on Saturday 28th June, same times, same place just a different date.

Myself and the team would like to thank every understanding stall holder that’s been so patient with us. I truly thank you from the bottom of my heart.

it’s not an easy decision to make, but we hope for sunshine and happiness on our new date.

It’s bitter sweet postponing today, as today is the anniversary of the passing of former Chair Person Peter Bloxham. I would have loved to raise a glass to Peter today, and share the special day he made special for me. I will never be able to fill peters shoes, but I hope I can walk in his footsteps.

We hope to see you on Saturday 28th June.

