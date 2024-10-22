Durrington High School charity challenge 2024 - food for thought

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We are delighted to reveal that the Student Senior Leadership Team Charity Challenge 2024 raised over 1,700 long-life food products for our local charity Worthing foodbank.

All your kind contributions will go out to those in need in our local community. In fact, so many items were donated Worthing foodbank had to return for a second collection!

Year 11 student Joseph Waterer, a member of the Student Senior Leadership Team who organised this charity event said:

“In the first September of the new academic year, the SSLT worked like ants to bring about the advertising, logistic and creation of Durrington High School’s 2024 charity campaign: Food for Thought.”

“From the week beginning the 7th of October, pupils and staff were tasked to bring in as many long-life goods as possible from the depths of the pantry. Items such as tinned meats and bagged carbohydrates overflowed from form rooms in the days leading up to the collection on Friday.”

Val John, Worthing foodbank manager said: “I have to say we are completely blown away by the generosity of your pupils! Thank you so much for organising this collection for us.”

“Having weighed all the food this came to just under a tonne which is absolutely incredible, my wonderful team of volunteers are still sorting and putting away the food! This has made a huge difference to our stock levels and therefore enables us to help those in need.”