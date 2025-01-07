Durrington High School charity Christmas appeal
Students and staff, parents and carers, families and friends kindly donated a variety of toiletries for our hampers, along with colouring books and pens, reading books and small toys for our stockings. The hampers were given to Guildcare and the Trussel Trust, whilst our Christmas stockings were delivered to our local primary schools. By working together through kindness ‘Team Durrington’ brought a little happiness to those more in need within our local community.
Why is this an annual tradition at Durrington?
To be kind
There are lots of local children who simply won't have a Christmas like perhaps we do, by showing them kindness aligns strongly with our key core values and this small gesture means a great deal to them and their families.
A very big THANK YOU to everyone who donated, as you can see from the photo’s we had an incredible response to our charity appeal, and your kindness and generosity made a very thoughtful difference to others.