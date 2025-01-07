Durrington High School charity Christmas appeal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Charity Christmas hampers and stockings are an annual tradition here at Durrington High School, and our Student Senior Leadership Team organised this event again for Christmas 2024. Kindness is one of our KAPP values at DHS, by definition it means giving to and caring for others. This is not just within our school building but within our community as a whole.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students and staff, parents and carers, families and friends kindly donated a variety of toiletries for our hampers, along with colouring books and pens, reading books and small toys for our stockings. The hampers were given to Guildcare and the Trussel Trust, whilst our Christmas stockings were delivered to our local primary schools. By working together through kindness ‘Team Durrington’ brought a little happiness to those more in need within our local community.

Why is this an annual tradition at Durrington?

To be kind

Christmas Stockings donations

There are lots of local children who simply won't have a Christmas like perhaps we do, by showing them kindness aligns strongly with our key core values and this small gesture means a great deal to them and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A very big THANK YOU to everyone who donated, as you can see from the photo’s we had an incredible response to our charity appeal, and your kindness and generosity made a very thoughtful difference to others.