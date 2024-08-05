Easebourne Garden Society annual produce show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Despite the challenges of the weather the Easebourne Garden Society put on a successful show on Saturday, August 3.

Garden flowers were in abundance this year, but entries in the vegetable categories were way down. Growers complained of diminished crops that were late to ripen. But some excellent entries in the kitchen produce section were up from last year.

Setting up was completed by noon, leaving time for judging. In the afternoon members returned to see who had won a First, Second, or Third prize for their displays, and to see who had won the coveted trophies and cash prizes.

Gavin Litchfield took over running of the show from our chairman who died in March. The Jock Ledingham trophy for Best in Show went to Daphne Wakeford this year for a beautifully arranged vase of mixed flowers. The Harry Etherington cup for the best collection of vegetables went to Ann Wright. The Gayford Cup for the most points in the vegetable classes was won by Lucinda Davis.

Caroline Nelson awards the Gayford Cup to Lucinda Davis. Gavin Litchfield is the show organiser.

Nicola Cheriton-Sutton again took home the Harral Cup for most points in the fruit, flowers and cakes categories. She also won the £5 prize for preserves and baked goods, as well as the RHS Banksian Medal.

The cup for dahlias will be shared this year between joint winners Molly Etherington and Pauline Hutchings. Alan Austin’s potatoes won the Dave Gibbs cup for the best single vegetable entry. Caroline Nelson stepped up to award the cups and cash prizes.

After the prizegiving there was a chance to chat with gardening friends and to enjoy tea and home-made cakes while the raffle was drawn.

Membership of Easebourne Garden and Allotment Society is open to anyone living in Easebourne and surrounding villages. Besides the Produce Show, there is a very popular Plant Sale in May, and evening talks on gardening subjects in February, March, November and December and a couple of excursions.

For more information please contact membership secretary, Tina Litchfield. Email [email protected] or Tel 01730 816542