East Beach Cafe hosts bestselling authors and culinary delights in sold-out Literary Week

East Beach Cafe successfully concluded its inaugural Literary Week, proving that the combination of acclaimed authors, intimate conversation, and exceptional food is a recipe for success. The unique series of sold-out events showcased talent from stage, page, and politics, firmly establishing the architecturally renowned venue as a cultural hub.

The literary celebrations kicked off with author Deborah Moggach, whose warmth and wit instantly filled the room. Guests were treated to tales of her characters and gained an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at the filming and actors of The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel. The afternoon was marked by laughter and delightful conversation, providing the perfect opening act.

Mid-week saw the stage handed over to Sussex local, Simon Brett, hosted by Rich from the East Beach Guesthouse. Known for his engaging characters and humorous writing process, Simon charmed guests over afternoon tea. The atmosphere was notably warm and cosy, with attendees sipping tea and enjoying a selection of Chefs delicious scones, paired with many a belly laugh.

The week culminated on Friday evening with a serious, yet thoroughly entertaining, dinner and talk by Christopher Steele. Christopher shared insights into the writing process for his new book, Unredacted: Trump, Russia, and the fight for democracy. The timely subject matter fostered an interactive and engaged open-chat session, providing guests with a fascinating perspective that perfectly balanced an intellectual evening with a great night out.

“The response to our first Literary Week has been overwhelming,” said East Beach Cafe. “We designed these events to bring people together for intimate, meaningful experiences, and seeing the room full of engaged guests, laughing one moment and deeply discussing world politics the next, was brilliant.”

East Beach Cafe is now delighted to announce plans to host a second Literary Week in the new year. The venue is actively calling for interest from authors across all genres who wish to take up the hot seat, share their work, and enjoy some of Chef Bradley’s delicious treats.