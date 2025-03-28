East Dean & Friston Art Show, 3 - 5 May 2025 - original art at affordable prices!

By Linda Liddy Davidson
Contributor
Published 28th Mar 2025, 16:32 GMT
Updated 28th Mar 2025, 16:36 GMT
East Dean and Friston Art Group is holding its annual Art Show from 2.00 – 5.00pm on Saturday 3rd and from 10.00am – 4.00pm on Sunday 4th and Monday 5th May 2025, in the East Dean & Friston Village Hall, (Village Green Lane, East Dean, East Sussex BN20 0DR). Entry and parking are free and regular buses stop in East Dean.

The exhibition will showcase the talent and diversity of styles and subject matter within the group. A wide range of original paintings and cards will be for sale, including landscapes, figures, still life, birds, animals and abstract in a range of media.

Tombola and raffle donations will contribute to the Matthew 25 Mission and the theme of our annual installation and the children’s art table will be “sheep”!

Payment will be by card or cash and there will be a café with home-made cakes.

Members enjoy supporting other other with words of encouragement and tips!

Sue Currie, Chair of ED&FAG, said “We are delighted that the show will be opened by well-known local artist Julian Sutherland-Beatson, who exhibits worldwide including at the Royal Academy and Glyndebourne Opera House.

"If anyone is interested in joining our group, please have a look at our website and gallery and fill in the contacts page www.eastdeanart.org.uk or call into the Village Hall on a Tuesday morning (early September to end May) to see us in action and have a chat.”

