East Dean & Friston Art Show, 3 - 5 May 2025 - original art at affordable prices!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

East Dean and Friston Art Group is holding its annual Art Show from 2.00 – 5.00pm on Saturday 3rd and from 10.00am – 4.00pm on Sunday 4th and Monday 5th May 2025, in the East Dean & Friston Village Hall, (Village Green Lane, East Dean, East Sussex BN20 0DR). Entry and parking are free and regular buses stop in East Dean.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exhibition will showcase the talent and diversity of styles and subject matter within the group. A wide range of original paintings and cards will be for sale, including landscapes, figures, still life, birds, animals and abstract in a range of media.

Tombola and raffle donations will contribute to the Matthew 25 Mission and the theme of our annual installation and the children’s art table will be “sheep”!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Payment will be by card or cash and there will be a café with home-made cakes.

Members enjoy supporting other other with words of encouragement and tips!

Sue Currie, Chair of ED&FAG, said “We are delighted that the show will be opened by well-known local artist Julian Sutherland-Beatson, who exhibits worldwide including at the Royal Academy and Glyndebourne Opera House.

"If anyone is interested in joining our group, please have a look at our website and gallery and fill in the contacts page www.eastdeanart.org.uk or call into the Village Hall on a Tuesday morning (early September to end May) to see us in action and have a chat.”