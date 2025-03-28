East Dean & Friston Art Show, 3 - 5 May 2025 - original art at affordable prices!
The exhibition will showcase the talent and diversity of styles and subject matter within the group. A wide range of original paintings and cards will be for sale, including landscapes, figures, still life, birds, animals and abstract in a range of media.
Tombola and raffle donations will contribute to the Matthew 25 Mission and the theme of our annual installation and the children’s art table will be “sheep”!
Payment will be by card or cash and there will be a café with home-made cakes.
Sue Currie, Chair of ED&FAG, said “We are delighted that the show will be opened by well-known local artist Julian Sutherland-Beatson, who exhibits worldwide including at the Royal Academy and Glyndebourne Opera House.
"If anyone is interested in joining our group, please have a look at our website and gallery and fill in the contacts page www.eastdeanart.org.uk or call into the Village Hall on a Tuesday morning (early September to end May) to see us in action and have a chat.”