East Dean village market celebrates summer East Dean village market celebrated summer at their summer Saturday market

Showcasing locally-made crafts, food and arts; more than 60 stalls attended the market on Saturday, June 29 from 10am to 4pm with stalls outside in the car parks and inside the village hall, as well as our in house cafe

The summer market was a great success celebrating Sussex crafts and homemade foods, locally sourced and produced foods and arts.

Some of our stall holders demonstrated their crafts; Thomas from Wood N Things demonstrated his pyrography, Norberts hand crafted Macrame demonstrating had us all captured and Noa came to demonstrate how to make sour dough.

Mish Mash Morris dancers.

Our performers gave up their time to entertain us all, The Mish Mash Morris Dancers, Lindey Jane and Eastbourne voices.Many thanks to you all.

The Scone competition was a huge success, with many thanks to all the participants

East Dean village market holds their weekly market every Wednesday 10am to 2pm at East Dean and Friston village hall plus car park and also in the Horse field and grassed triangle area

The outside market has recently moved into the Horsefield after a compromise due to the electrical car parking points being fitted into the car park, we want to ensure there is enough parking for all local businesses as well as the market

Celebrating summer, here are some of our stall holders.

I think you’ll agree the new area for outside stalls looks great, giving a summer festival vibe to the market.

Don’t forget our scrumptious cafe serving hot freshly cooked breakfasts, breakfast baps, sweet treats, scones, light lunches, hot and cold drinks. Inside and outside seating available (weather dependant).