East Dean village market now open 10-2pm

East Dean village market is now open 10-2pm in all areas of the market.

East Dean village market is now open from 10am until 2pm in all areas of the market, you can now access the indoor market from 10am as well as the outside stalls and cafe.

The market offers a scrumptious range of fresh foods, home and hand made crafts, fresh fish and seafood, cheeses, fruit, veg, plants, breads and sweet treats, plant based foods, teas, fabric crafts, Indian cuisine, The Downland bun, crochet craft, fudges, preserves, apple juice, knitted crafts, honey, candles, wool, art, artisan, antiques, wooden crafts, Weleda and Tropic, felted crafts, bears, pebble and paper crafts, books, stained glass and glass crafts, macrame, cushions, recycled fabrics and new to you pre loved clothing, crystals, kindling woods and logs, chilli jam, jewellery, bees wax candles and so much more, plus our delicious cafe with freshly cooked breakfasts and brunches, home made cakes, sausage rolls, turn overs, scones and hot & cold drinks seating available inside .

In the garden, weather permitting, you can find stalls inside the large hall, the foyer, the food square, the green grassed triangle and the green strip grass area.

Free parking in the Wealden car park, postcode BN20 0DJ.

You can find details on facebook and Instagram or email [email protected]